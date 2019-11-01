Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
Resources
1944 - 2019
Douglas Welton Obituary
lifelong Shirley resident; 75

Shirley

Douglas Welton, 75, of Shirley, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Welton was born in Ayer, May 6, 1944, one of eleven children born to John F. and Lempi (Junkala) Welton and was a lifelong Shirley resident. He was a 1962 graduate of Ayer High School.

During the Vietnam era, Mr. Welton served his country for four years as an airplane mechanic in the United States Air Force.

Following his discharge from the armed forces, Mr. Welton worked for nearly 50 years as a mechanic at Fort Devens in Ayer retiring in 2016.

He was a member of the Shirley American Legion Post.

He leaves his wife of 16 years, Linda L. (Brennan) Antognoni; his son, Michael F. Welton of Lunenburg; three stepdaughters, Rita Dolan of Warrenville IL, Wanda Rope of Stow MA, Rena Adams of Troy NH; a brother, Phillip Welton of Shirley; three sisters, Kathleen Fontaine of Leominster, Leslie Jones and Phyllis Piepiora both of Shirley; two grandchildren, Zackery Welton, Brittany Welton; five step- grandchildren, Bethany Weixler,

Katie Vachon, Bill Vassilakis, Mike Vassilakis and Jake Adams.

He was the brother of the late Beverly Gemma of West Boylston, Mike Welton, Richard Welton, John Welton, Barbara Pearl and Jacqueline Welton all of Shirley.

Welton

Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, Winchendon.

Mr. Welton's family will receive family and friends on Monday from 11:30 AM until the time of the service.

For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 1, 2019
