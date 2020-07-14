1966 – 2020
Dwayne R. Perdue, 53, passed away on July 9, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Ayer, MA on September 3, 1966, he was the son of Joseph L. Perdue and Denise (Marineit) Gray.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper while stationed at Fort Benning in Columbus, GA. Dwayne went on to have a two-decade career in Plastics Engineering. Dwayne was also very active in the Mopar Car Clubs of Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.
Besides his parents, mother Denise Gray, wife of Gerald Gray of Clinton, MA and father Joseph Perdue of Lynn, MA; he leaves his daughter Rebecca Forbes, and grandson Tyler Sharp of Youngstown, Ohio; his daughter Deena Perdue of Holyoke, MA, her mother Cariel Wilkinson of Springfield, MA and his sisters Gayle Thomas of Worcester, MA and Danielle Sivert wife of Thomas Sivert of West Boylston. MA; plus several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Bacon.
Family will announce a gathering of family and close friends at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Forastiere Smith Funeral Home.
