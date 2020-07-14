1/1
Dwayne R. Perdue
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
1966 – 2020

Dwayne R. Perdue, 53, passed away on July 9, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Ayer, MA on September 3, 1966, he was the son of Joseph L. Perdue and Denise (Marineit) Gray.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper while stationed at Fort Benning in Columbus, GA. Dwayne went on to have a two-decade career in Plastics Engineering. Dwayne was also very active in the Mopar Car Clubs of Central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire.

Besides his parents, mother Denise Gray, wife of Gerald Gray of Clinton, MA and father Joseph Perdue of Lynn, MA; he leaves his daughter Rebecca Forbes, and grandson Tyler Sharp of Youngstown, Ohio; his daughter Deena Perdue of Holyoke, MA, her mother Cariel Wilkinson of Springfield, MA and his sisters Gayle Thomas of Worcester, MA and Danielle Sivert wife of Thomas Sivert of West Boylston. MA; plus several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat Bacon.

Perdue

Family will announce a gathering of family and close friends at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Forastiere Smith Funeral Home.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com



View the online memorial for Dwayne R. Perdue

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
220 North Main Street
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
(413) 525-2800
July 13, 2020
Denise & family, I am so sorry for your loss of your son Dwayne, so sad, so young. Cherish the memories, until we meet again.
Our thoughts and prayers.
Love Roberta & Erich.xo
Roberta Bowen
Family
