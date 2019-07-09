Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Rd
Winchendon, MA
View Map
E. Henry "Hank" Whittemore


1933 - 2019
E. Henry "Hank" Whittemore Obituary
of Fitchburg, MA; 85

Fitchburg

E. Henry "Hank" Whittemore, 85 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Wednesday July 3, 2019 in The Highlands.

He was born August 10, 1933 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Ernest R. and Mary L. (Labonte) Whittemore and lived in Fitchburg all ofhis life.

He attended and graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School, Class of 1952. Then in 1953 he was inducted in the U.S Army and served during the Korean War. He received his National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged from Camp Kilmer, NJ in 1955.

Hank , as everyone knew him, worked as a pipefitter for over 50 years with his last employment being with Industrial Piping. He retired in 1998.

Hank was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hike and had hiked into the Grand Canyon. He participated in archeological digs in South Carolina, loved traveling to Alaska, flower gardening, blueberry picking, and walking. He donated several artifacts from the Civil War to the Historical Society in Fitchburg, and was a true Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics fan.

He is survived by his wife Doris (McDermott) Whittemore, sons, Ernest H. Whittemore Jr. and wife Brenda of Hubbardston, MA, Douglas Whittemore and wife Sarah of Haverhill, MA, and Martin "Marty" Whittemore of Fitchburg, MA, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his two brothers and one sister.

Whittemore

A funeral service with Military Honors will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 @ 10a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Rd., Winchendon, MA, and all friends and relatives are welcome to attend and should meet at the cemetery. There are no calling hours In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: , Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Stephen Moorcroft - Director.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 9, 2019
