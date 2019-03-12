Earl C. Mason Jr

of Fitchburg



FITCHBURG - Earl C. Mason Jr., 89 passed away on Friday, March 8 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.



Mr. Mason was born on July 3, 1929 in Leominster a son of the late Earl C. and Edna (Shea) Mason Sr.



He is survived by his wife of forty seven years, Anna L. (Hubbard) Mason of Fitchburg, three daughters, Anna Maria (Pochini) Hamblin of Springfield, Roxanne Therrien of South Carolina, Gina Pochini of Leominster, one son, Dana Mason of Townsend, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Mr. Mason is predeceased by his sons, Donald Mason, Mitch Mason and his brother, Raymond Mason.



He had retired from A&E Distributors.



Mr. Mason was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving as a firefighter.



He was a charter member of the Eastwood Club, a member of the Moose Club and the Fitchburg Rod and Gun Club.



Earl enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Nicholas talking about sports as he was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.



He also enjoyed sitting in his chair with his dog Princess, watching NASCAR Racing.



Mr. Mason has been sick for the last six years with dementia.



A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. There are no calling hours. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary