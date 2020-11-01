LEOMINSTER
Earl L. Halligan 88 years old of Leominster, died Thursday, October, 29, 2020 in Fitchburg HealthCare.
Earl was born December 12, 1931 in Worcester, the son of Joseph and Antoinette (Payant) Halligan, and was a lifelong Leominster resident. He leaves his son Kenneth A. Halligan and his longtime companion, Elizabeth of Leominster and his daughter, Melanie M. Lahti and her husband Eric of Lunenburg, 5 grandchildren, Patrick and Ryan Halligan, Michael Dedo, Amanda Franczek and Gina Hill, 6 great grandchildren, sisters, Diane Paglia of North Port Florida, Judith Bolio of Lunenburg, and Alice Smith of Indialantic,
Florida. He also leaves his friends on the Manor on the Hill.
He was predeceased by his wife Marie T. (Brideau) Halligan in 2013 and his brother Richard Halligan.
Earl was an active member of the Leominster Franco Vets, and the Leominster Eagles. He loved tinkering, he spent many hours in his workshop where there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, hunting, fishing, gardening and loved the New England Patriots and Boston RedSox.
Earl was a US Army Korean War Veteran serving from 1952-1954. He received the Korean war Service Medal w/! Bronze Service Star, Presidential Unit Citation , National Defense Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. He worked at LAAKSO Corporation, later going to work at Tucker Housewares until retirement.
All services are private.
