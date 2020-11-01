Melanie & Eric and family,

Ron & I are very sorry to hear of your dads passing.

May you find comfort in the coming days as you reflect on the memories you hold dear in your hearts ♥

Warmest thoughts and sincere condolences are being sent your way during this most difficult time.

Take Care & Stay Well

Sincerely, Ron & Sue (Spellman) Damon

Susan (Spellman) & Ron Damon

Friend