Lifelong resident of Leominster, 98
Eda (Piermarini) Tocci passed peacefully in her home on Monday, surrounded by her loving family.
Eda was born on December 14, 1921, the daughter of Luigi and Angela (Valeri) Piermarini. She was born, lived, and raised her family on "the Terrace" and was the last of the generation who originally settled there to pass on.
Eda's devoted husband, Guido P Tocci predeceased her on January 1, 2020. She leaves three daughters, Angela and her husband, Dr Robert M Trudel, Linda, wife of Rocco Candiello who passed in April, 2011, and Cecilia and her husband Will Pack. She had seven grandchildren, Michael Trudel, Melissa (Trudel) O'Donnell, Stephen Trudel, Christopher Candiello, Colleen (Candiello) Bagley, Dr. Amy (Bowser) Hoeltge, and Carrie Bowser. She also leaves thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lastly, Eda leaves her loving and devoted niece Lisa (Piccolomini) Devin and her family, John, Kristin, Kelly and Michael, who held a special place in her heart.
Eda was predeceased by her sisters Santina (Piermarini) Piccolomini and Rena (Piermarini) DiNatale, and brothers Jesse Piermarini, and Nunzio "Nick" Piermarini.
Eda worked for many years at Great American Plastics and Foster Grant where she was a member of the twenty five year club. She was also a member of St Anna's parish where she was a Ladies Guild member.
Eda's door was open to all and her table filled with delicious Italian food and pastry. She was especially talented with a needle, creating beautiful Afghans, Irish sweaters, and baby sets. She was one of few who could tat, creating lace and laced handkerchiefs. She also created beautiful lace Christmas angels and ornaments which she distributed through craft fairs. Above all, Eda enjoyed and deeply loved time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved passing on traditions and words of wisdom to all. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Eda's funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11 am at St. Anna's Parish, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Anna's Parish or a charity of your choice
. The Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.