BoltonEdda (Campagna) Vittorioso, age 87, of Bolton, and formerly, Leominster, Massachusetts, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was the adored wife of Teodorico ("Teo") Vittorioso, who predeceased her in 2017, after 64 years of marriage. She was the daughter of Pelino Campagna and Diega (Lucci) Campagna. The youngest of seven siblings, Edda is survived by her brother and sister, Rivelo Campagna of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, and Ida (Campagna) Ferzoco of Leominster. She is predeceased by her brothers, Nemesio, Alessandro, and Rolando, and her sister Maria (Campagna) Pianezza.Edda is also survived by her two admiring children: her son, Alessandro ("Sandro") Vittorioso, and his wife, Lynne (Brown) Vittorioso of Lancaster, Massachusetts, her daughter, Carol (Vittorioso) Gallagher and her husband, Sean J. Gallagher of Bolton, Massachusetts. She leaves her beloved grandchildren, the lights of her life, Stephen Vittorioso, and his wife, Jenna (Gray) Vittorioso, and her wonderful great grandson, Ryan Gray Vittorioso, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, Matthew Vittorioso and his wife, Jenna (Grupinski) Vittorioso of Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Vittorioso of Raleigh, North Carolina, Andrew Vittorioso of Lancaster, Massachusetts, and Grace Gallagher of Bolton, Massachusetts. Edda leaves several relatives in her native Italy and many nieces and nephews locally.Edda also leaves her caring health aides and friends: Cheryl Gaudet, Alina Scott, Pam Doig, and the staff at Beacon Hospice Care. Her family is grateful for their great work and love for her.Edda was born in Corfinio, L'Aquila, Italy on January 2, 1933. In 1949, at the age of 16, she, along with her mother and siblings, emigrated to the United States to join her father who resided and worked in Dedham, Massachusetts to support his family. It was at this time that she first met her father. She was employed as a seamstress on Highland Street in Boston, sewing pockets on denim jeans and getting paid by the pant. Soon thereafter, she was reunited with her Corfinio neighbor, Teo, while he was on holiday leave from the Italian Navy. They married on September 20, 1953 in Corfinio and soon after began their life together in Dedham, living on the third floor of her parents' home.In 1961, Edda and her family relocated to Leominster where she played an integral part of the family business known as Star Container Corp., the manufacturer of corrugated boxes for more than 40 years. She was also a homemaker. She claimed she did not love to cook but she excelled in the skill nonetheless, most likely motivated by the love for her family instead. She enjoyed traveling to her native Italy every summer, and to Fort Lauderdale, Florida during the winter. When home in Leominster, however, her greatest enjoyment were her travels to Ledyard, Connecticut where she was always luckier than her husband.Edda was the embodiment of a matriarch. Her five grandchildren were her greatest passion. Her work ethic and strong mindedness were the driving force to her family's success and happiness. Her family does not know what they will do without her and are forever thankful that she was theirs.In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Edda's name to her favorite causes: St. Jude Children's Research Center Hospital and The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation, in memory of Edda's great-niece, who she considered as her sixth grandchild.VittoriosoFuneral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church located at 1400 Main Street, Leominster, Massachusetts, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Seating is limited and guests will be allowed in on a first come, first serve basis. There will also be a brief graveside service immediately following the Mass at Evergreen Cemetery located at 257 Main Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours, Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.