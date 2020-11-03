Loving Husband, Father, GrandfatherFitchburgEdgar Orlando Pomales, 57, died Sunday October 25 after an illness. Edgar was born in Juncos, Puerto Rico October 8, 1963 the son of Eladio Pomales and Felicita Ojeda. He had lived In Fitchburg for forty years.Edgar leaves his wife of 13 years, Maribel Ortiz, his son Angel Ramos, his daughters Alicia Ortiz and Omayra Ortiz. Edgar also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law Victor R. Pomales and Mary Rosario, and Luis Angel Pomales and Doris Casilla. Nine grandchildren. One brother and three sisters predeceased him.Private visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, from 6 to 8 PM. In the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. Burial will take place Saturday morning at 11:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery