Edgar O. Pomales
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather

Fitchburg

Edgar Orlando Pomales, 57, died Sunday October 25 after an illness. Edgar was born in Juncos, Puerto Rico October 8, 1963 the son of Eladio Pomales and Felicita Ojeda. He had lived In Fitchburg for forty years.

Edgar leaves his wife of 13 years, Maribel Ortiz, his son Angel Ramos, his daughters Alicia Ortiz and Omayra Ortiz. Edgar also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law Victor R. Pomales and Mary Rosario, and Luis Angel Pomales and Doris Casilla. Nine grandchildren. One brother and three sisters predeceased him.

Private visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, from 6 to 8 PM. In the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. Burial will take place Saturday morning at 11:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery



View the online memorial for Edgar O. Pomales

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosk Funeral Home
NOV
7
Burial
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
