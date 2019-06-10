Edgar Richard

1924 - 2019



Edgar Richard, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Fitchburg, passed away on May 7, 2019. Edgar was born in Gardner MA. He was married to the late Juliette Nolette.



Edgar served in WW II in the U.S. Navy where he received the American Theater and World War II Victory medals.



He worked at the former Foster Grant Co. in Leominster for 35 years where he retired as manager of Mold Engineering. Edgar was an avid golfer, former member of Westminster Country Club and Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg.



Besides his parents and his wife he was predeceased by a son Mark and two brothers, Zoel and Leo Paul. Edgar is survived by his sister Odette Caissie of Canada, and two brothers Jos Ernest of Florida and Norman from California.



Burial took place in St. Joseph's Cemetery Fitchburg. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 10, 2019