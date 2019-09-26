|
Dr. Edmund J. Taylor, passed away on September 23, 2019 at Henry Heywood Hospital, Gardner. He was surrounded by his colleagues, friends, and family. Edmund was born on December 21, 1946 in Dublin, Ireland. He was the son of the late John M. Taylor and Kathleen N. (Oulton) Taylor. He is a graduate of Trinity College Medical School, Dublin, Ireland (TCD). He completed his internship at Sir Patrick Dunns Hospital, Dublin, Ireland followed by his residency at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY serving as Chief Resident of Medicine in 1974. He completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at E.J. Meyer Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo N.Y. and Buffalo General Hospital. He was an associate professor at the State University of New York (SUNY). Edmund practiced medicine as a gastroenterologist Leominster Hospital and Henry Heywood Hospital, Gardner where he was Medical Staff President from 2010-2012. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Dalgetty) Taylor, two sons Dorian E. Taylor of Leominster, Tristan E. Taylor of South Boston, a daughter CDR Cecily E. J. Walsh, USN of Alexandria VA, brother Julian Taylor of Perth Australia, sister Dr. Ruth Boyce of Johannesburg South Africa, and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. Rawdon Taylor. Edmund will be greatly missed by his loving family, his friends, his patients, and his colleagues. His passion of medicine came first, but he also made time for fox hunting, riding his horse Jethro, sailing the Emma Zeke, his terrier Owen, gardening, fly fishing, dispensing advice, and enjoying his cottage in East Boothbay, Maine.
Funeral will be held at Christ Church, 569 Main Street, Fitchburg MA. on September 28 at 11:00. Burial will be at a later date. Bosk funeral home will be assisting the family. In Lieu of flowers contribution can be made to Heywood Hospital, Philanthropy Office, 242 Green Street, Gardner, MA 01440 at https://www.heywood.org/patients-and-visitors/donate/make-a-gift-form.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019