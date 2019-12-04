Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Langille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund L. Langille Jr.


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund L. Langille Jr. Obituary
formerly of Ashby,

Worcester and Fitchburg

Leominster

Edmund L. Langille, Jr., 63, formerly of Ashby, Worcester and Fitchburg died Saturday, November 28, 2019 at Fitchburg Healthcare, Fitchburg. Ed was born in Fitchburg, January 22, 1956, a son of Mary (Shore) Langille Chartrand and the late Edmund L. Langille and grew up in Ashby. He was a 1974 graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Fitchburg and continued his education at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. Ed spent much of his career in automobile sales, primarily at Framingham Ford in Framingham. However, several years ago, he went out on his own and started a carpentry/handyman service business which he enjoyed very much. In addition to his mother of Leominster, he leaves two sisters, Elizabeth Langille of Farragut, TN, Margaret Langille of Worcester and five nephews.

Langille

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Spring burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Edmund L. Langille, Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -