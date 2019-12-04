|
Edmund L. Langille, Jr., 63, formerly of Ashby, Worcester and Fitchburg died Saturday, November 28, 2019 at Fitchburg Healthcare, Fitchburg. Ed was born in Fitchburg, January 22, 1956, a son of Mary (Shore) Langille Chartrand and the late Edmund L. Langille and grew up in Ashby. He was a 1974 graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Fitchburg and continued his education at Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. Ed spent much of his career in automobile sales, primarily at Framingham Ford in Framingham. However, several years ago, he went out on his own and started a carpentry/handyman service business which he enjoyed very much. In addition to his mother of Leominster, he leaves two sisters, Elizabeth Langille of Farragut, TN, Margaret Langille of Worcester and five nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. Spring burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019