PHILLIPSTON
Edmund P. Conrad, 81, of 215 Ward Hill Road, died peacefully Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner, with his family at his side.
He was born in Fitchburg on June 21, 1938, son of the late Edward and Theresa (Bourgault) Conrad and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. Ed moved to Phillipston 25 years ago.
Ed worked at Crocker Mills and then worked for several years as a delivery man and press man for City Cleaners in Fitchburg. He later worked for many years at the Town of Phillipston Transfer Station, which was named in his honor upon his retirement two years ago. In 2008, he was named Citizen of the Year for the Town of Phillipston. Ed was also well known for growing home grown vegetables at Mr. Ed's Organic Farm.
Ed proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War.
His wife of 40 years, Claire H. (Collins) Conrad, died in 2016. He leaves six children, Lisa Couturier and her husband Jeffrey of Nashua, NH, Christopher Conrad and his wife Lisa of Fitchburg, Jean McCluskey, Kenneth Conrad of Worcester, Ronald Conrad of Colorado and Rodney Conrad of Fitchburg; a sister Kathleen Cameron of Gardner; a brother Thomas Conrad of Winchendon, seven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A sister, June Catalini, died six years ago.
At his request there will be no funeral services or calling hours.
Burial will be in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 11, 2020