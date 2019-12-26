|
73 Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother
Ashburnham
Ashburnham-Edna G. (Hood) Gray, 73, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was the wife of 48 years to the late Gaylord Lawrence Gray, who died on November 30, 2015.
Edna leaves one son, Scott Alan Gray and his wife Paula of Spring Lake, NC; one daughter, Carolyn Jean (Gray) Kalil of Ashburnham; one grandson, Sean Christopher Gray and his wife Leilani of Enterprise, AL; two granddaughters, Zoey Grace Kalil and Adalyn Rose Kalil both of Ashburnham and a great-granddaughter, Emery Thea Gray of Enterprise, AL.
She was predeceased by an aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Edwin H. Damon Sr. and three cousins, Betty Jane Turkington, Dorothy Faust, and Edwin H. Damon Jr.
She was born in Greenfield, MA, a daughter of the late Leander Calvin and Gertrude T. (Smith) Hood. She graduated from Greenfield High School and then from Greenfield Community College. She worked as a Secretary at the Northfield Schools and finished her last 25 years working for the Nursing Department and Science and Tech at Mount Wachusett Community College.
Edna was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Westminster, where she was very involved with many activities at the church. She enjoyed researching her ancestry and doing genealogy. She also enjoyed walking, reading, swimming at the YMCA and playing tennis in her youth. Her family was the most important part of her life. She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Edna's funeral will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Westminster, 138 Main Street, Westminster, MA 01473.
There are no calling hours.
Her burial will take place on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glennallen Street, Winchendon, MA 01475.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA, has been entrusted with Edna's funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James Hebert funeral directors.
