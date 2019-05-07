Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Edward A. Bardsley of Mason, NH

MASON, NH - Edward A. Bardsley, 83, of Mason, NH, formerly of Clinton Corners, NY, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville, PA.

Calling hours will be 10:30 AM - 11:30 Am Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend, MA. Please see http://www.andersonfuneral.com/ for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend, MA 01469 or Apple Valley Center, Resident's Activity Fund, 400 Groton Road, Ayer, MA 01432.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 7, 2019
