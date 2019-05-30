Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather Westminster

Edward C. LaFortune, Jr. died on Tuesday May 28, 2019.



Edward was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was married to Orene (Price) LaFortune of Laurel, Montana for 55 years. In addition to his wife he leaves four children: Margot Flionis and husband Gregg of Shrewsbury, Edward C. LaFortune III and his fiancé Kim Slayton of Westminster, Nicole Wiemeyer and husband Peter (Skip) of Sherborn and Elise Molloy and husband Richard of Millis.



Edward also leaves 11 grandchildren: Sophia and Joseph Flionis, Anna and Ella LaFortune, Klaus, Oren, Reese and Elke Wiemeyer, Nora and Anya Molloy, and Ethan Slayton. He also leaves a sister, Sheila Fredette and her husband Norman Fredette of Fitchburg.



His mother Esther and father Cliff predeceased him.



A graduate of Gardner High School, Tufts University and Boston University, Edward was employed as a teacher, counselor, and guidance director at Oakmont Regional, Groton Regional and Montachusett Regional High Schools. He met his future wife, Orene, when serving as a park ranger in Yellowstone National Park. They were married at Cooke City, Montana in 1963.



Upon retiring from education, Ed worked at Wachusett Brewing as tour director. Ed was one of the founding members of the Westminster Conservation Commission and a former director of the Westminster Historical Society. He was an active member of Saint Edward's Catholic Church for over fifty years, serving as a CCD teacher, lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the RCIA team. Ed and Orene were volunteers at the Westminster Food Pantry. Edward enjoyed being outdoors, cycling, riding his horse, running and reading, and was also an avid traveler. His interests are shared and have been passed on to his children and grandchildren, who were treasures in his life. LaFortune There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Celebration will take place at St. Edward's on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes is assisting Edward's family with his funeral arrangements.



A private burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the Westminster Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 477, Westminster, MA 01473, or The Westminster Benefit Fund (Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Westminster) P.O. Box 63, Westminster, MA 01473 would be appreciated.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







View the online memorial for Edward C. LaFortune, Jr. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary