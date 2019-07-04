|
of Leominster, MA
Leominster, MA
Edward Charles Saunders, of Leominster, MA died on Sunday, June 30th 2019 at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation in Worcester, MA after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Edward was born on January 10, 1938 in Lancaster, PA. He served over 20 years in the US Army, during his time in Vietnam that he received the bronze medal for acts of heroism. After retiring he began a career with the US State Department.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Charles Saunders and Nelda Saunders and sister Gloria Saunders Frye.
Edward is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine L. Saunders, daughters, Kim-Marie Motoda, Leisa Crawley, Misty Squillacioti, Dawn Gregory, sons, James Crawley, Edward Saunders and Jason Saunders. He leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held on Friday, July 5th at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 4, 2019