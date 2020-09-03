So very sad to hear of Ed's passing. What a shame. Ed and I grew up next to each other in Auburn in the fifties and sixties, before our parents had to move their houses to make way for the highway. We did so much together, from walking to elementary school together to building forts in the woods, ice skating, sledding on the hill across the street and riding bikes all around the neighborhood. Always outside taking on adventures and challenges. We had a so many good times and good stories to tell through our days together in high school. Like that welcome home party for you when you returned from the Marines! I am so sorry we never reunited much after that and shared those many stories together over a beer or two. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Barbara, June, and the rest of the family. May you Rest In Peace, my old friend. Thank you for all the great memories, the many laughs, and your dedicated service to our country.



Don "Max" McCormick

Friend