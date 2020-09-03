1/1
Edward D. "Ed" Stevens
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ashburnham

Edward "Ed" D. Stevens, age 67, died among family at his home in Ashburnham, MA. on August 27th after battling brain cancer. Ed was born in Worcester, MA. to Harroll and Hazel Stevens in 1953 and grew up in Auburn, MA. After graduating from high school, Ed joined the Marines attaining the rank of Sergeant. Upon leaving the Marine Corps (not really, once a Marine, always a Marine) he worked as an independent carpenter and builder and then as custodian and groundskeeper for the Ayer school system retiring in 2017. Ed was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and spending as much time as possible outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time on his boat with family and friends on Lake Monomonac or in his garage building cool stuff and drinking an "occasional" beer.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Shirley Stevens; daughter Barbara Dupuis and her husband Jason Andersen; son Robert Dupuis and his wife Treon Dupuis; three grandchildren: Theo Andersen, Margaux Dupuis and Annie Dupuis; two sisters: June Halberg and husband Bob and their daughters Stefanie and Kirstin (Husband Phil Davis and sons Hunter and Chase), and Barbara Gould and her daughter Kindra (son Perry and daughters Kelly and Zoey); as well an assortment of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, friends and what not.

There will be no visitation and a private service will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans memorial Cemetery in Winchendon MA.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation in memory of Edward Stevens to support ongoing research for better treatments at: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O.Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or via glioblastomafoundation.org/get-involved/donate Or to The Nature Conservancy supporting responsible and balanced habitat maintenance at support.nature.org. Or, go get some beer and watch the sunset or a passing storm with someone close to you.



View the online memorial for Edward "Ed" D. Stevens

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 2, 2020
I did not know Ed, but I knew his sister, Barbara. What I wonderful family. My condolences to all. God Bless.
Vivian A Mello
Friend
September 2, 2020
A. Shirley, Barbara, Bobby, the grands, all of Eds family and friends I am so sorry for your loss, Ed was an awesome, husband, father, granfather, relative and friend. Love you family ❤ RIP Ed, your an angel in heaven as you were here.
Michelle Robertson
Family
September 2, 2020
So very sad to hear of Ed's passing. What a shame. Ed and I grew up next to each other in Auburn in the fifties and sixties, before our parents had to move their houses to make way for the highway. We did so much together, from walking to elementary school together to building forts in the woods, ice skating, sledding on the hill across the street and riding bikes all around the neighborhood. Always outside taking on adventures and challenges. We had a so many good times and good stories to tell through our days together in high school. Like that welcome home party for you when you returned from the Marines! I am so sorry we never reunited much after that and shared those many stories together over a beer or two. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Barbara, June, and the rest of the family. May you Rest In Peace, my old friend. Thank you for all the great memories, the many laughs, and your dedicated service to our country.
Don "Max" McCormick
Friend
September 2, 2020
Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss.
Eric LeBlanc
Family
September 2, 2020
Ed was the kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known. He will be missed so much. Thinking and praying for you Shirley, Barbara and Bob, during this difficult time. Love you.
Ritch and Alice
Family
September 2, 2020
Auntie Shirl, Barbara and Bobby...no words can express our sadness and heartache. You 3 have always been the sparkle in Ed's eyes. He will be missed dearly. Love you guys. xoxo.
Kirstin & Phil
Family
September 1, 2020
Very sad to see you go with so much time left. Sorry we had not stayed up on things over the years.
mark stevens
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved