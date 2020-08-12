1/1
Edward F. Suarez
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
Westminster

Edward F. Suarez, 47, passed away at his home, surrounded by family on August 9, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Eddie was born on May 14, 1973 in Fitchburg, son of Dante and Maria Ines (Gallulo) Suarez. He was a 1992 graduate of Montachusett Regional Vocational High School, where he played soccer all four years, and later went on to play soccer at Fitchburg State University. He received his Associate's Degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University.

Eddie is survived by his parents, his wife Angela M. (Sacino) Suarez of Westminster, daughters, Isabella and Mia, brother, Dante Suarez, father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Donna Sacino, brother-in-law Tim Sacino and his wife Brenda, brother-in-law, Tony Sacino, and his wife Bryana, along with his nephews, nieces, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved immensely. Eddie was a proud, dedicated member of the Fitchburg Fire Department for 23 years. He was appointed to the department on June 17, 1997. He was promoted to Lieutenant on April 11, 2016, and most recently assigned to Engine 2, Group 2. Eddie served as union president for Local 3128 for the past 10 years, actively and aggressively pursuing better compensation, insurance benefits, and working conditions for his members.

Eddie's passion for sports began in his early childhood years and followed him into adulthood. He was an avid Boston sports enthusiast and also enjoyed fishing and playing soccer, dek hockey and bocce. He took great pride and enjoyment in coaching his daughters' soccer teams and being part of the Oakmont Outlaws Soccer Club Organization.

Eddie lived life to its fullest. He worked hard, but played harder. He always had a smile on his face, and his laugh was contagious. A friend recently said: "If Eddie was involved in the shenanigans, then you knew it would be an epic adventure!" Nothing was more important to Eddie than his family and friends. Taken from us way too soon, he will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, son and a true friend to all, who used his kind heart to always lend a helping hand, and keep us laughing.

Suarez

Calling hours are from 4-8pm on Thursday, August 13, at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. The funeral Mass will be held privately. Committal prayers will be held at St. Bernards Cemetery, Fitchburg at 11:30am on Friday, August 14. The public is invited and asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Oakmont Outlaws Soccer Club, P.O. Box 385 Westminster, MA 01473



View the online memorial for Edward F. Suarez



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
AUG
14
Committal
11:30 AM
St. Bernards Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Eddie’s family, friends and the Fitchburg Fire Department. May God help you all through this difficult time. RIP Eddie, fly high with the angels!❤
Carol Desjean
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Edie’s family, friends and the Fitchburg Fire Department. Praying God will help you all through this difficult time. RIP Eddie, fly high with the angels.
Carol Desjean
