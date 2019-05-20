of Hubert, NC Hubert, NC Edward George Caisse, 65, died Monday May 13, 2019 at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville.



A veteran of the Kuwaiti Liberation, he was a retired GySgt with the U.S. Marine Corps. Ed loved NASCAR and was a member of the Moose Association, The American Legion and a life member of ENOCA Legion 69, the VFW, and the DAV.



His parents, Joseph and Cecilia Caisse along with his brother, Billy and sister Pauline all precede him in death.



His survivors include his wife, Sue Caisse of the home: son, Christopher Caisse of Plainfield, CT, step-sons, David Niedzwiecki of Hubert, Allan Niedzwiecki of Lenoir and Eric Niedzwiecki of Florida; brother Clifford Caisse of Ashburnham, MA and sister Joyce Caisse-Jordan of Worcester, MA along with many nieces and nephews and his special friends, John and Bridgett of Hendges of Hubert along with his close friend and caretaker, Joseph Slade. CAISSE His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with Mass of Christian Burial @ 10 am, in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus De Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral Home are Tuesday evening May 21, 2019 from 6 until 8 pm. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario Director – Owner.







