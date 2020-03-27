|
|
85 Local Business Owner
Lunenburg
Edward H. Hall Jr., 85, died peacefully at The Commons in Lincoln, MA on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a long illness.
He was born in Fitchburg on January 27, 1935 the son of the late Edward Hitchcock Hall Sr and Virginia (Carson) Hall. He was known to family and friends as Ted.
Ted attended Fitchburg grade schools and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1953. He then graduated from Harvard College in 1957. Soon after joined his father's business and eventually assumed ownership and became CEO of Fitchburg Screen Plate CO, Morey Paper Mill Supply Co and adding National Perforating Corp of Clinton, Steel-Fab in Fitchburg and Monadnock Screen Plate Co. of Jaffrey, NH. He closed the family business in 2004 and retired to his home in Lunenburg.
In addition to his business life, Ted was very active in community service in Lunenburg. As a lifelong member of Christ Church in Fitchburg, he sang in the boys' choir as his father Ed did before him and his son Jonathan did after him. He also served as Vestryman as an adult. He was a Director of the former Safety Fund Bank in Fitchburg, the Republican State Committee and a member and past President of the Fay Club.
Ted was a skier in his youth, he enjoyed tennis and sailing, most especially in the Caribbean. In his retirement traveling beckoned, as business travel was replaced by exotic locales with his wife Ann to China, Russia, Turkey, the Greek Islands and Egypt.
He leaves his wife of 64 years, Ann (Progin) Hall; his sons, Jonathan Hall of Sugar Hill, NH and Jeffrey Hall of St. Paul, Minnesota; his daughter, Sarah Hall Lucas and her husband Robert of Brookline, MA. Also, his granddaughters, Hayley Lucas of London, England, Kylie Lucas of Washington, DC and a brother-in-law, James Progin of Jackson, NH.
A memorial service and burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020