Edward N. Leger, 65, of Leominster, died suddenly, December 16, 2019, after being stricken ill. He was born September 17, 1954, in Leominster, son of the late Valmore and Rita (Couture) Leger. Edward received his Associates Degree from Becker College and his Bachelor's Degree from Youngstown State College. He worked as an artist for Trader Joe's.
Ed is survived by two sisters; Linda M. McDermott and her husband Thomas of Leominster and Theresa Peppers and her husband Bill of Leominster, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Annette Princeton and Denise E. Leger.
Ed's funeral will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 20th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Please omit flowers. If you would like to make a donation, you may do so to a .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019