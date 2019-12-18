Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
168 Mechanic St.
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Leger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward N. Leger


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward N. Leger Obituary
of Leomisnter

Leominster

Edward N. Leger, 65, of Leominster, died suddenly, December 16, 2019, after being stricken ill. He was born September 17, 1954, in Leominster, son of the late Valmore and Rita (Couture) Leger. Edward received his Associates Degree from Becker College and his Bachelor's Degree from Youngstown State College. He worked as an artist for Trader Joe's.

Ed is survived by two sisters; Linda M. McDermott and her husband Thomas of Leominster and Theresa Peppers and her husband Bill of Leominster, along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Annette Princeton and Denise E. Leger.

Leger

Ed's funeral will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 168 Mechanic St., Leominster. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 20th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Please omit flowers. If you would like to make a donation, you may do so to a .

To light a candle or leave a message of condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Edward N. Leger
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -