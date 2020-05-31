Edward Neuhaus
1927 - 2020
Fitchburg

Rev. Edward R. Neuhaus, 92 of Fitchburg died in his home on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Neuhaus was born in Hartford Ct on July 24, 1927 son of Theodore F. and Gladys M. (Ashwell) Neuhaus.

Edward was a pastor, chaplain and community activist whose career spanned five decades. He earned a master's of education degree from Fitchburg State College in 1970, and has continued

his affiliation with the college as an active member of the Alumni Association. Ed completed his undergraduate studies at Houghton College in New York, and studied theology at Central Bible Institute in Springfield, Missouri. He worked for a time as a chemist before beginning his service as pastor of the Assembly of God in Fitchburg in 1957. In the 1970s, he oversaw a period of exceptional growth that included the building of a new church, expansion of the congregation to 400, and establishment of a church- sponsored K-12 school. In 1982, Ed accepted a position as assistant pastor of the Assembly of God in Leominster, allowing him more time to pursue his second vocation as hospital chaplain for Burbank and Leominster Hospitals. He had also been active in local Nursing Home Ministries. He had served as an advisory board member for the Fitchburg State Nursing Department, Ed was for 10 years an advisor to the Fitchburg Department of Welfare, a member of the Montachusett Council of Churches, Chaplin in the Juvenile court system, Chaplin for Leominster and Fitchburg Home Care, served on the board of Our Father's House and the Cedar Street Home. Ed served in the U.S Navy during World War II and then again during the Korean Conflict.

His wife Catherine E. (Hanson) Neuhaus died May 8, 2000. He leaves two sons; Mark E. Neuhaus of Fitchburg and Daniel J. Neuhaus of Gardner, one daughter Lisbeth Neuhaus of Fitchburg, three grandchildren; Zachery E. Neuhaus, Rachael A. Neuhaus and Steven P. Lafreniere. He was predeceased by his brother Henry L. Neuhaus and his sister Alberta L. Nehaus.

Funeral services and burial in Forest Hill Cemetery Fitchburg are private.

Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
