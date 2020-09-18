FITCHBURG
Edward P. LeBlanc, 85, of Fitchburg, went home to be with his Savior Lord Jesus Christ, on Wednesday September 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Fitchburg on June 27, 1935 a son of the late William J. and Mary (Seppanen) LeBlanc and was a lifelong resident, graduating from Fitchburg High School in 1952.
Edward worked at the James River and Weyhauser Paper Companies retiring in 1990. Prior to that he worked as a loan officer at the former Worcester North and Fitchburg Savings Banks.
He served in the National Guard and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of the N.R.A., Fitchburg Rod & Gun Club, 2nd Amendment Foundation and the New Covenant Ministries in Ashburnham. You could find him and his wife exploring the coast of Maine, stopping at the Maine Diner and never leaving without peanut butter taffy from the Goldenrod in York. One of the greatest joys in his life was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His wife of 52 years, Denise T. (Messier) LeBlanc died in 2013. He leaves his two daughters; Barbara Gosselin and her husband David of Fitchburg, Renee Fagnant and her husband Gerry of Rindge, NH; one son Richard LeBlanc and his wife Robyn of Athol; a brother, Henry D. LeBlanc of Fitchburg; eight grandchildren, David and Stephen Fournier, Danielle and Erik Fagnant, Sarah, Timothy and Matthew LeBlanc and Rachel Newton; 3 great-grandchild, Sadie Meattey, Ava Fournier, Riley Maziarz and several nephews and nieces.
He is predeceased by a brother, William LeBlanc and his two sisters, Alice Lacroix and Joan Rousseu
His funeral service will take place on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg. Calling hours in the funeral home will take place on Sunday, September 20, from 3 to 6pm. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Face covering and social distancing guidelines will be practiced for all services.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010
