LeominsterEdward P. Walsh passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of 89 after his struggle with ALS.Edward was born in Fitchburg, MA and graduated as Class Treasurer from Fitchburg High School in 1949. He earned a B.S. in Business from Clark University.Ed served 4 years in the U.S. Air force from 1951-1955 during the Korean War, serving 2 years in Okinawa. He held several financial positions with Fitchburg Paper Company, Litton Industries, Technographics, and Valentine Paper Corp., starting as an accountant and retiring as the Chief Financial Officer of Nicholas Paper Co. in 1996.Mr. Walsh served as past president of the National Association of Accountants (No. Central MA chapter), Director of the YMCA, member of the Ashby Finance Committee and National Credit Association, Commissioner in Boy Scouts of America, and past Director and Chairman of the Board of Fitchburg Savings Bank.Ed loved golf, skiing, traveling, eating out and making people smile. He really cherished spending time with his family, his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. 30-person family vacations were paramount and something he was very proud of.He loved cheering on the Red Sox, the Celtics, the Patriots and the Bruins – whether in person at the games or on TV.He was a member and Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of the Lake Church.Ed was loving husband to Rita (LaFosse) Walsh who died in February 2006. He leaves his son Dr. Mark Walsh and his wife Laura of Portland, OR; three daughters, Karen Walsh Fortin and her husband Larry of Leominster, MA; Lisa Careau and her husband David of Leominster, MA; and Maribeth Walsh-Villa and her husband Marc of San Francisco, CA. He also leaves seven grandchildren - Vanessa Fortin, Dr. Melissa Mobley, Nicholas Careau, Brittany Willoughby, Jon Careau, Nathaniel Villa and Christopher Villa; and five great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ed's favorite charity – The Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk c/o Karen Walsh Fortin, 71 Sargent Ave. Leominster, MA. 01453. Karen will be walking in his honor this October. Ed participated in this walk for many years, including last year, and had already started practicing for the walk for this upcoming Fall.WalshThe wake will be held at Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd Fitchburg, MA on Friday August 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Please wear a mask and social distance.The funeral will be held at an outdoor mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA on Saturday August 15th at 12:00 PM. Please bring your own chair and wear a mask. The burial at a later date and will be private.