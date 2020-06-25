Edwin M. LaBaw III
1963 - 2020
Shirley

Edwin M. LaBaw III, 57, of Shirley, MA, died June 20, 2020. He was born June 17, 1963, in Leominster, son of the late Theresa Sacramone and Edwin M. LaBaw II. Edwin worked in construction as a carpenter, and later worked at Terry's Place, in Leominster, from 2010 - 2016.

He is survived by his wife Brenda (Carroll) LaBaw of Fitchburg, two sons; Edwin LaBaw IV of Gardner, MA, Thomas LaBaw of Leominster and his mother Shannon Caisse, two daughters; Jennifer LaBaw of Leeds, MA, Tiffany LaBaw of Fitchburg, brothers; Matthew Santos of Gardner, MA and Michael Santos of Leominster, Edwin's companion Sharon Richard, along with his grandchildren; Alexis, Hannah, Briea, Edwin LaBaw V, Nevaeh, AJ, Layla and Dillon.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will be private. In accordance with current guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing is in effect in the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Edwin M. LaBaw III


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
