Sister Eileen Crawley, 94Sister Eileen Crawley, 94, formally known as Sister Mary Martha, a Sister of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin, died May 12, 2020 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, MA.Sister was born in Central Falls, RI on November 14, 1926, a daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Lavin) Crawley.She graduated in 1944 from St. Xavier Academy, Providence, RI. She is also a graduate of Regis College in Weston, Ma with a BA in English and Boston College with an MA in English. Sister pursued Post Graduate Studies at Notre Dame University, Indiana and Fitchburg State University.Sister Eileen entered the Sisters of the Presentation in 1942 and professed her final vows in 1948. Her ministry included teaching in Connecticut, Rhode Island, in Leominster, Clinton and Fitchburg where she taught at St. Bernard High School for fourteen years. She also worked at the Cathedral of Sts Peter and Paul, and Our Lady of Victory/St. Vincent DePaul, both in RI.Along with her Presentation Community, she leaves a sister-in-law, Joan Crawley, 23 nieces, nephews, 27 grand nieces, nephews and 9 great grand nieces and Nephews.Sister is predeceased by her siblings: Patrick, Andrew, Joseph, Leo, John, Francis, Rosemarie Crawley, Mary (Crawley) Matthews and Catherine McCaffrey.Sister Eileen's burial service will be private.A Memorial Mass and Celebration will held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Sisters of the Presentation, 99 Church St., Leominster, MA 01453.The Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West St., Leominster, is directing the arrangements.