of Fitchburg; 79FITCHBURGElaine A. (Caisse) Raimon, 79, of Fitchburg, passed away after an illness, surrounded by her loving family Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.She was born in Fitchburg, on October 11, 1940, a daughter of the late Walter Caisse and Jeanette (Chouinard) Bessette and was a lifelong resident of the city. She attended St. Joseph's School and graduated from St. Bernard's High School.Elaine worked at the Chapdelaine Truck Center in Lunenburg for 25 years retiring in 2009. She was a former member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, movies and computer games.Her husband of fifty years, Donald Raimon died in 2010. She leaves a son, Donald L. Raimon and his wife Kelly of Miami, FL, a daughter, Karen J. Brocksmith and her companion, Cliff McNeill of Leominster; a sister, Paulette Dilkus of Dover, PA; three grandchildren, Stephany Lundy, Michael Rogers and Jessica Thomas, six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Ayden, Collin, AJ, Timothy and Adrianna, and many nephews and nieces.RaimonHer funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM in the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg.