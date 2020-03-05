|
|
formerly of Fitchburg; 86
LEOMINSTER
Elaine A. (Robichaud) (Palmieri) Williams, 86, of Leominster, died peacefully at her daughters' home overlooking the house in which she raised her family, on Monday, March 2nd, after a brief illness.
She was born in Gardner, MA on September 1, 1933, the daughter of Henry and Loretta (Case) Robichaud. She resided in Leominster for the past 16 years but lived most her life in Fitchburg.
She attended Stanhope Convent in Sherbrooke, Quebec from 1938-1947 and St. Paul's High School in Quebec until 1948 before returning to Gardner and graduating from Gardner High School in 1951.
Elaine held various jobs over the years, employed at the former Green Meadow Lodge in Sterling, MA, Riverside restaurant in Brookline, NH and Lizotte Plumbing in Fitchburg. For 25 years she worked in private duty nursing until she retired several years ago.
Elaine loved to travel, with many trips made to Stowe, VT, Mexico and Deerfield Beach, FL. She was especially fond of her annual fall trip to Stowe with Gary, Bob and Linda. She was an avid gardener and had quite a green thumb. She loved to take rides in the car, to anywhere, especially with her daughter Nancy and enjoyed stopping at yard sales and flea markets.
She spoke fluent French and attended class later in life, to learn Spanish. She was a classically trained pianist and received many awards during her school years.
She organized the first Father-Senior daughter dance at St. Bernard's CCHS in 1982.
She initiated and chaired reunions for her Convent schools that led to lifelong friendships with many of her classmates and the Sisters of the Presentation, who reside in Canada and across the States.
She was predeceased by her husband, former Captain Ralph Williams; 1 son Stephen Palmieri;
Two brothers Roger and Norman Robichaud and one sister Phyllis Kristoff.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Bourgeois of Templeton, Nancy Palmieri of Leominster and Michelle Antonelli of Fitchburg; four sons, Scott Palmieri, Jeffrey Palmieri and Michael Williams, all of Gardner, and Gary Williams of Worcester MA.
She also leaves behind 13 grand-children, 8 great grand-children and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Ryan and her staff of Gardner Family Medicine, for their many years of attentive care, Dr. Ahmad Siddiqui for his compassionate care and the staff of HealthAlliance Hospice for their kindness and compassion, shown to both mom and the family.
Williams
There are no calling hours. Services and internment are private.
Donations may be made to Sam Pawlack Community Playground c/o the Community Foundation of Central Mass., 649 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420 (www.cfncm.org).
UMASS Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453.
View the online memorial for Elaine A. Williams
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020