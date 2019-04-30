Elaine Gregory Gillson

Life Story





Mother Mary of Jesus and Joseph O. Carm. (Elaine Gregory Gillson), 92, of Chester, NJ passed away on April 28, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. She was born in Albany, NY on December 16, 1926 and went to Regis College in Weston, MA.



Mother Mary was the foundress and prioress of the Carmel of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Hermitage in Chester, NJ. In 1976, she began the Carmel Hermitage at Holy Trinity Convent, in Westfield, NJ. In 1977, she went to Our Lady of Lourdes Convent, in Mountainside, NJ, and from there she moved to St. Rose of Lima, in Short Hills, NJ. It was then in 1980, that she started the Hermits of Carmel in Chester. Mother Mary wrote 2 books, Friendship with Christ, Life and Service and Becoming my Disciples.



Mother Mary is survived by Sr. Mary Rose O. Carm. and Sr. Teresa Margaret O. Carm.; and by her cousins, the O'Leary family of Massachusetts.



A visitation will be held from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Chapel at the Hermits of Carmel, Chester, NJ. A 10:30am Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, at St. Therese Church in Succasunna, NJ. Burial will follow at the Holy Trinity Cemetery at the Hermits of Carmel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hermits of Carmel, 80 Pleasant Hill Road, Chester, NJ 07930.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019