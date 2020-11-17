1/1
Elaine M. (Arsenault) DeLorme
LEOMINSTER- Elaine M. (Arsenault) DeLorme, 70, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Health Alliance- Leominster Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Leominster on June 5, 1950 a daughter of the late Norman and Lucille (Guertin) Arsenault. She attended local schools and graduated from St. Bernard's High School before attending Mount Wachusett Community College where she earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting. Elaine was employed for many years as a Public Safety Dispatchers in the communities of Leominster, Fitchburg and most recently Boxborough where she retired from in March of this year.

She enjoyed traveling and cruising. She enjoyed her many trips to Aruba. She was an avid lover of animals, especially her dogs.

She leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Irving J. DeLorme; a daughter, Cathlene M. Dowling of Leominster; two sisters, Debra White of Leominster and Joan Krokowski and her husband, Robert of Winchendon; a brother, Robert Arsenault of Leominster; two grandchildren, Tyler and Jessica Dowling, both of Leominster; her godchild, Rebecca Tomasello of San Diego, California; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many close friends. She is predeceased by her son in law Vaughn Dowling in 2017.

At Elaine's request there will be no public funeral services.The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg, is assisting the family.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
