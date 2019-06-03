of Shirley Shirley Elaine M. (Miller) Gendron, 75, of Shirley, died Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, in the Highlands in Fitchburg.



Elaine was born in Fitchburg on June 30, 1943 a daughter of the late, John A. and Lorraine M. (Leblanc) Miller.



In 1961 she graduated from St. Bernard's High School and shortly after that married her husband Henry L. Gendron and moved to Shirley; they were married for 57½ years.



Elaine had worked as part of the kitchen staff at Seven Hills in Groton for 17 years prior to her retirement in 2008. Prior to that she was employed at the former George Frost Company in Shirley.



She was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish where she had been a member of the Children of Mary Ladies Sodality. Elaine enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, reading and coloring. She was a devoted and loyal friend to many.



She leaves her husband, Henry L. Gendron of Shirley; two sons, John Gendron and his partner Tobyn Bower of Newberg, OR and Rich Gendron of Groton; two daughters, Lauri Poutry and her husband Marty of Ayer and Kim Smith and her husband Bob of Clarksville, TN; a sister Janice Cormier and her husband John of Deltona, FL; three grandchildren, Nicole Roach, Juli Poutry and Andy Poutry; a great-grandchild, Ace Roach; a great-great-grandchild, Carlin Roach, nephews and nieces.



She is predeceased by a brother, Kenny Miller of Fitchburg. Gendron Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10AM in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 14 Phoenix St., Shirley. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday morning prior to the Mass in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte2A), Ayer from 8:30 to 9:30 AM. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.







