.... of Ashby
ASHBY: Elaine M. (Charron) Kielty, 81, of Ashby, died Friday morning, October 16, 2020 at her home. Elaine was born in Fitchburg, April 13, 1939, a daughter of Wilfred A. and Flora (Porell) Charron and grew up in Leominster. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg and had resided in Ashby for nearly fifty years. In 1973, Elaine moved her family to Ashby where they renovated a large, run-down, colonial home near the town's center. Admittedly unqualified for such an undertaking, her sense of perseverance and incredible work ethic helped get them through many challenging times. They received so much help from friends and neighbors in Ashby and made many lifelong friendships in those early years. She loved entertaining, particularly at Christmas, and their gatherings were always well attended, providing many laughs and memorable moments. Elaine found great enjoyment participating in various town civic groups and activities, including membership in the Grange and many years serving with her husband in the Ashby Historical Society. They cared deeply about Ashby's well-being and never considered leaving, even in retirement. She was a master gardener and quite adept at various crafts, learning to weave elaborate Nantucket baskets which would become treasured heirlooms to those in receipt of one. For many years, she was a fixture at her daughter and son-in-law's sugar house in NH, preparing beautiful Christmas baskets when not tending to shop customers. Elaine was the long-time office manager at Mini Broach Machine Company in Ashby, retiring in 1999 and was a member of St. John's Church in Townsend. Her husband of 59 years, Shaun P. Kielty died in October 2017. Elaine leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Peter F. and Kathryn Kielty of Bedford, NH; two daughters, Brenda L. Kielty of Portland, ME, Karen A. Keurulainen and her husband John Keurulainen of Sharon, NH; two sisters, Lorraine Marchand, who predeceased her in 2018, and Eleanor Thompson, of Leominster; 4 grandchildren, Emily Strickland, Hannah Strickland, John Giddens and Shane Kielty.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 AM Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, Main Street, Ashby. There will be no additional church service or visitation. The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Nashoba Nursing Service & Hospice via their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FONNSH/
) or by calling (978) 425-6675. God bless these good people for the difficult work they do every day. View the online memorial for Elaine M. Kielty