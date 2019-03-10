Elba Maria Guzman Munoz

of Fitchburg



Fitchburg - Mrs. Elba Maria Guzman Munoz, 68, of Fitchburg, MA peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Mrs. Guzman is preceded in death by her father Ramon Guzman, mother Margarita Munoz, her brothers Ramon Jr. and Luis, her sisters Maria Elena & Rosa Guzman and her grandson Warner Madrigal.



Mrs. Guzman is survived by her loving husband Corsino Valentin of 26 years, her children Wilfredo Rios, Myriam Rios, Carmen Rios Benders and Raul Maldonado, her five brothers Junior, Benny, Gino, Angel (Guzman) and Henry Vadiz, her four sisters Mily, Gladys, Lucy (Guzman) and Flor Irish, her grandchildren Ryan, Emilio, Kyma, Andre Jr., Tatiana, Lydia, Miguel, Iesha, Precious, Radamas and Roman, her great grandchildren Adrian, Destiny, Skylar, Eleya, Victor, Ivan, Kamren, Kiren, and several nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Guzman loved listening to music, praying and being with family. Now she is with the LORD.



MUNOZ - Ms. Guzman Munoz Funeral will be held on Tuesday March 12 from THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. Leominster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Francis Church, 81 Sheridan St. Fitchburg, Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours at the Funeral home will be on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019