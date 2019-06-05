of Lunenburg; 79 LUNENBURG Eldin C. Plankey, 79 years old, of Lunenburg died Monday, June 3, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary A. (Murphy) Coolen Plankey; daughter Linda Anderson of Colorado; sisters Marylin Howard of New Hampshire and Claudette Weikel of New Hampshire; a granddaughter Tina (Plankey) Zellner of Wisconsin, great granddaughter Monica Tisdale and great- great grandchildren. Also survived by stepchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Eldin was predeceased by his son Eldin C. Plankey, Jr. in 2003 and sister Glenda and brother Douglas.



Eldin was born in Enfield, NH on March 26, 1940, son of Reginald F. and Florence (Giles) Plankey and has lived in this are for many years. He had worked for the Leominster Department of Public Works for 31 years, before retiring as the foreman in the Maintenance Department in 2005. Eldin was a member of the Leominster Sportsmen's Association and the Lunenburg Sportsman's Club. Plankey Eldin's funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







