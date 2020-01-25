|
|
Eldon M. Strickland, Jr.
of Harvard; 82
HARVARD - Eldon M. Strickland, Jr., 82, of Harvard, died Thursday morning, January 23, 2020, in his daughter's home in Parma, Michigan. He was born in West Roxbury, on July 3, 1937 a son of the late Eldon M. and Madeline (Krueger) Strickland
and has resided in Harvard over sixty years.
He attended Bromfield High School in Harvard and later graduated from Leominster High School. Eldon served as an auxiliary policeman for the Town of Harvard Police Department. He was a member of the Ayer, Harvard, Shirley & Devens Rotary Club and a Past President (1978-79) as well as having perfect attendance for over 30 years. He was a member of the Nashoba Valley Chamber of Commerce and a past President of its predecessor in 1980. He received the Albin Jodka award in 1997. An active Mason Eldon was initiated into Caleb Butler Lodge on January 13, 1959. He was passed on February 9, 1959 and raised to the Master Mason Degree on March 24, 1959. He served as the Master of Caleb Butler Lodge from 1964 to 1965. He served as Lodge Treasurer from 1993 to 2012 and as Assistant Treasurer from 2012 to 2016. In addition to Caleb Butler Lodge, he was affiliated with St. Paul Lodge in Gardner, MA from 1976 until his passing, and he was affiliated with Tahatawan Lodge in Littleton, MA from 1983 to 1992. He was also a member of the Shriners. He received the Joseph Warren Distinguished Service Medal in 1999 in recognition of his many years of service to freemasonry.
In addition, he received a Veterans Medal in 2009 in recognition of his 50th year as a Mason and a Certificate in 2015 in recognition of his 50 years as a Past Master of our lodge. For nearly forty years Eldon owned and operated Ayer Moving and Storage Company in Ayer, retiring
in 2011.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Stockwell) Strickland of Harvard and five children: Karen Strickland Sampson and her husband, David, of Dunstable, Cheryl Houle and her husband, Brian of Hubbardston, Eldon Strickland, III and his husband, Libor of Watertown, Holly Rossner and her husband Albert of Parma, MI and Philip Strickland and his wife, Amy of Lunenburg; 10 grandchildren, David Sampson, Jr., Ashley Sampson, Stephanie Houle, Michael Houle, Stephen Houle, Albert Rossner, IV., Heather Rossner, Hope Rossner, Shaun Hart and Grace Strickland; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Eldon is predeceased by
his brother Ronald Strickland of Harvard who
died in 1996.
STRICKLAND - Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A), Ayer, MA. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 AM in St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Faulkner Street, Ayer. Burial will follow in the Bellevue Cemetery in Harvard. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ayer Rotary Club, PO Box 239, Ayer, MA 01432 or Caleb Butler Lodge AF & AM, 11 Sculley Road, Ayer, MA 01432.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 25, 2020