Eleanor Joyce Crabtree, 83, died October 19, at home after an illness surrounded by her family. Eleanor was born in Laconia, N.H. daughter of Lloyd and Muriel (Harris) Moore. Eleanor retired from Rand Whitney Corp. in 2001.
Eleanor leaves her daughters, Diana L. Daniels, Dawn M. Gross, Melissa J. Nikander and husband John, Sherri A. Salmond, Muriel R. Nance and husband Aaron and a son Michael L. Gross and wife Laurie. Her sister Nancy Bonney and husband Ralph. Thirteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two on the way and one great-great grandchild. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Patricia E. Paradis and her brother Emerson Moore.
Eleanor was a Nascar enthusiast, a Patriots and Red Sox fan, & loved her plants.
There will be a Celebration of Life on November 16, 2019 at Knights of Columbus, 165 Electric Ave,, Fitchburg from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 26, 2019