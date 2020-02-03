|
formerly of LaPierre East
LEOMINSTER
Eleanor M. (Beaudoin) Bartoni, 96, formerly of LaPierre East on Spruce St., died Thursday, January 30, at Life Care Center.
She was born June 2, 1923, in Leominster, daughter of the late Frederick and the late Amelia (Cournoyer) Beaudoin. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1941. Eleanor worked for Great American Plastics for 5 years. She worked in retail for many years retiring from Sears at 80.
Eleanor was easy going, always had a smile and never hesitated to express her love.
Her husband of 67 years, Philip Bartoni, died January 3, 2011. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Frederick Jr., Ernest, and Harold Beaudoin, Rita Serafini and Lorraine Padovano.
She leaves two daughters, Lisa Brassard and husband, Ronald and Pamela Manganaro, all of Leominster; two sons, Wayne Bartoni of Graniteville, PA and Peter Bartoni and wife, Linda of Palm Harbor, FL; five grandchildren, Christina and husband, Kolin, Jill, Michelle and husband, Gregg, Anthony and Laurie; seven great grandchildren, Evan, Alex, Nicholas, Ayla, Douglas, Kelli and Megan; many nieces and nephews.
Bartoni
Calling hours are Wednesday, February 5, from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster. The funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia's Church. Burial will follow at St. Leo's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Life Care Center of Leominster Patient Activity Fund, 370 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 3, 2020