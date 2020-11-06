Gardner
Eleanor M. Georgi, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed peacefully on October 31, 2020. She was born in Fitchburg, MA to Rose (Paglia) and Joseph Pandiscio, both of whom immigrated from Italy in the 1920s. She was a longtime resident of Gardner, MA.
She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1943 where she set her sights on secretarial work.
For 36 years she proudly worked at Simplex Time Recorder Co. as executive assistant to Presidents Curtis Watkins and later Chris Watkins. She considered this among her greatest accomplishments. In addition, she served as the President of the National Secretaries Association.
She was a member of Oak Hill Country Club. As a philanthropist she supported local causes including Heywood Hospital and the Gardner Visiting Nurses Association. Mrs. Georgi enjoyed traveling, watching the Patriots (especially Tom Brady), cruising in her Cadillac, eating seafood, shopping and time spent with family and friends. She had a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. A conversationalist, she loved to chat with everyone she met. Her beloved husband, William F. Georgi passed away in 1993.
She leaves one daughter, Linda Caron of Peachtree Corners, GA; two sons, David (Sacha) Melanson of Bothell, WA and Mark Melanson of Eureka, CA; a step-daughter Deb (Bryan) Stuart of Houston, TX, a brother, Francis (Annette) Pandiscio of Fitchburg, MA, four grandchildren, Tara, Dawn (Colin), Todd and Kurt, two great grandchildren, Davis and Freya; four step-grandchildren, TJ, Jennifer (Nick), Bryanna (Bret) and Nicholas and two step- grandchildren, Henry and Haleigh and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Anthony (Connie) Pandiscio, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Gilbert) Bleau and son-in-law Paul Caron.
Eleanor's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of The Atrium of Drum Hill, Alex and the team of Beacon Hospice, and the countless others that touched her life.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA or the Alzheimer's Association
