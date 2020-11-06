1/1
Eleanor M. (Pandiscio) Georgi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardner

Eleanor M. Georgi, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed peacefully on October 31, 2020. She was born in Fitchburg, MA to Rose (Paglia) and Joseph Pandiscio, both of whom immigrated from Italy in the 1920s. She was a longtime resident of Gardner, MA.

She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1943 where she set her sights on secretarial work.

For 36 years she proudly worked at Simplex Time Recorder Co. as executive assistant to Presidents Curtis Watkins and later Chris Watkins. She considered this among her greatest accomplishments. In addition, she served as the President of the National Secretaries Association.

She was a member of Oak Hill Country Club. As a philanthropist she supported local causes including Heywood Hospital and the Gardner Visiting Nurses Association. Mrs. Georgi enjoyed traveling, watching the Patriots (especially Tom Brady), cruising in her Cadillac, eating seafood, shopping and time spent with family and friends. She had a quick wit and sharp sense of humor. A conversationalist, she loved to chat with everyone she met. Her beloved husband, William F. Georgi passed away in 1993.

She leaves one daughter, Linda Caron of Peachtree Corners, GA; two sons, David (Sacha) Melanson of Bothell, WA and Mark Melanson of Eureka, CA; a step-daughter Deb (Bryan) Stuart of Houston, TX, a brother, Francis (Annette) Pandiscio of Fitchburg, MA, four grandchildren, Tara, Dawn (Colin), Todd and Kurt, two great grandchildren, Davis and Freya; four step-grandchildren, TJ, Jennifer (Nick), Bryanna (Bret) and Nicholas and two step- grandchildren, Henry and Haleigh and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Anthony (Connie) Pandiscio, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Gilbert) Bleau and son-in-law Paul Caron.

Eleanor's family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of The Atrium of Drum Hill, Alex and the team of Beacon Hospice, and the countless others that touched her life.

Georgi

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eleanor's name may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg, MA or the Alzheimer's Association.



View the online memorial for Eleanor M. (Pandiscio) Georgi


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved