Age 86, of Hudson, Florida

Passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years - Owen J. Hobbs. She is survived by her daughter Paula Hobbs (John Addario) and her son Jeffrey Hobbs. Grandchildren Amy Mangino (Johan Simonsson) and Christopher Mangino (Kelly) and great-grandsons Mason and Wylder Mangino.

Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Eleanor's memory to Animal Protective Foundation at www.animalprotective.org.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020
