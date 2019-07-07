FITCHBURG



Eleanor M. (Kamppuri) Woodcome, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born in Fitchburg, the daughter of Tarmo and Irma (Sorila) Kamppuri and had lived in Lunenburg and Myrtle Beach before moving to Holden two years ago.



Eleanor was an optician for over twenty years. She was a member of Holden Chapel and Surfside Christian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC. Eleanor loved to spend time with her family and friends and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, dancing and was known as a talented crafter.



She leaves her loving husband of 32 years, Paul L. Woodcome, Sr.; her daughters, Sharon Kane and her husband, Kevin of Holden, Brenda Jorgensen and her companion, Brian Gorman of Winsor Locks, CT and Kristine Quirk and her husband, Glenn of Holden; her step sons Peter Woodcome of Ayer and Paul Woodcome, Jr. of Leominster; four grandchildren, Lindsay May, Andrew Kane, Riley Quirk and Logan Quirk; seven great-grandchildren; and her cousins, Jeannie Harvey and Janet Romano. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alan and Ronald Kamppuri.



Woodcome



A celebration of life service for Eleanor will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st at the Holden Chapel, 279 Reservoir Street, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Palliative Care and Hospice Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.







View the online memorial for Eleanor M. Woodcome Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 7, 2019