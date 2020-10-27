1/1
Eleanor R. Hier
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Fitchburg

Eleanor (Guenther) Hier, 90, left a large hole in her family's lives on Friday, October 23, 2020. Eleanor was born in Fitchburg on June 19, 1930.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Popp) Guenther. Affectionately known as Ellie to family and friends, she was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1948.

Loved by everyone that was lucky enough to meet and know her, she enjoyed her family and spending time at the Cape. She will be remembered truly as the sweetest, kindhearted Mother, Grammy and friend.

She was always the caregiver to anyone that needed help, whether it was a helping hand or just being there for support and comfort.

She leaves behind 3 sons, David Hier of Fitchburg, James Hier and his wife Linda Hier of Fitchburg, Gary Hier and his fiancé Brenda Wolski of Fitchburg; her loving daughter, Judith Barone and her husband Joe Barone of Lunenburg. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Keith Hier, brother Richard Guenther, and grandson Keith Hier.

Eleanor's funeral will be private, per her request. The family wishes for others to give little acts of kindness to those that need it, just as Eleanor has throughout her life! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Eleanor R. Hier


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved