Eleanor (Guenther) Hier, 90, left a large hole in her family's lives on Friday, October 23, 2020. Eleanor was born in Fitchburg on June 19, 1930.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elsie (Popp) Guenther. Affectionately known as Ellie to family and friends, she was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1948.
Loved by everyone that was lucky enough to meet and know her, she enjoyed her family and spending time at the Cape. She will be remembered truly as the sweetest, kindhearted Mother, Grammy and friend.
She was always the caregiver to anyone that needed help, whether it was a helping hand or just being there for support and comfort.
She leaves behind 3 sons, David Hier of Fitchburg, James Hier and his wife Linda Hier of Fitchburg, Gary Hier and his fiancé Brenda Wolski of Fitchburg; her loving daughter, Judith Barone and her husband Joe Barone of Lunenburg. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Keith Hier, brother Richard Guenther, and grandson Keith Hier.
Eleanor's funeral will be private, per her request. The family wishes for others to give little acts of kindness to those that need it, just as Eleanor has throughout her life! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Association
