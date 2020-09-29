Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
LEOMINSTER
Elena Hautanen, 67, of Leominster, loving wife, mother, grandmother entered the Lord's presence on Thursday, September 24, 2020 after a two year struggle with pancreatic and lung cancer. She was born on September 30, 1952 in Davao City Mindanao, Philippines to the late Augustin Booc and Encarnacion Bertos Pulanco. She is predeceased by a number of brothers and sisters in the Philippines. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Kent Hautanen of Leominster and their son Scott Hautanen of Dover DE, and two grandchildren; Kolten and Kaden both of Dover, DE, and many other brothers and sisters, as well as nieces and nephews in the Philippines and California.
Ellen was an active member in St. Anna's Church of Leominster.
After graduating from the University of Mindanao she was working for the Bureau of Soils in Davao City when she met her pen pal and soul mate Kent. They soon got married and she became the most amazing wife, mother and grandmother. To many that knew her and met her, she was affectionately known as Lola. She treated everyone with a type of love and kindness as if they were her own family.
Ellen was fond of music and dance and loved to attend Global Fitness Center to take part in their dance and fitness classes. She loved nothing more than spending time with her son Scott and her two grandchildren Kolten and Kaden and would sacrifice anything for their health and comfort. Ellen was also a great gardener and enjoyed tinkering in her garden planting annuals and perennials.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Elena's name to Boston Children's Hospital,300 Longwood Avenue, Boston MA. 02115, Attn: Child Life Services.
Ellen's funeral will be held on Friday, October 2nd, from the Richardson Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, with a funeral mass at 11am in St. Anna. Church, 194 Lancaster St. Leominster. due to social distancing guidelines only 60 will be able to attend. Burial is private. Calling hours in the funeral home are Thursday, October 1st from 5-7pm, masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Elena Hautanen