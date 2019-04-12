Elinor Mae (Small) Ahokas, 97

LUNENBURG - Elinor Mae (Small) Ahokas, 97, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Keystone Center after a period of declining health.



Eleanor was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada on October 28, 1921, a daughter of the late Roy and Daisey (Ferguson) Small and has lived in Lunenburg for many years. Her beloved husband Eino Albert Ahokas died April 11, 2015.



Eleanor is survived by two sons, Darrell V. Ahokas of Lunenburg and Curtis M. Ahokas and his wife Martha Lane Browne of Lunenburg; five grandchildren, Erin Guimond, Nathan Ahokas and his wife Kate, Noah Browne, Ari Browne and Mya Zecchin and her husband Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Parker and Joseph and many nieces and nephews.



Elinor was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Bill Small and two sisters, Helen Denson and Gladys Ahokas.



Elinor worked in the mailroom for many years at Selig Furniture. She enjoyed gardening, puzzle books, sewing and five mile walks with her husband.



AHOKAS - At Elinor's request funeral services were held privately.



