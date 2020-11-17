1/1
Elisabeth M. (Dick) Carolis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elisabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEOMINSTER

Elisabeth M. (Dick) Carolis, 82, of Leominster, died on November 14, at the Highlands in Fitchburg, after a long illness.

She was born January 11, 1938, in Munich, Germany, daughter of Anna Dick. She worked for E.B. Kingman for many years, as a machine operator, before retiring.

Elisabeth had a kind and caring nature that will be greatly missed. She loved hiking, taking long drives with her husband, her many pets, as well as all the neighborhood squirrels and birds.

Elisabeth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Carolis. She leaves her two sons, Erich Dick and his wife Jackie, of Baltimore, MD, and Robert Carolis and his significant other, Becky Harmon, of Ashburnham; as well as two daughters, Caroline Maillet and her husband, Bernard, of Templeton, and Susan Gallant and her husband, Randy, of Winchendon. She also leaves three grandchildren, Sebastian Dick, Alicia Maillet and Alexander Maillet. She leaves one brother, Dieter Dick, in Germany, and a sister, Liane Hauser, in Spain. She was predeceased by a sister, Paula Sandberg, of New Jersey.

The funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 20, at 1:00 PM at St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.

Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster, is assisting the family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Elisabeth M. (Dick) Carolis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved