LEOMINSTER
Elisabeth M. (Dick) Carolis, 82, of Leominster, died on November 14, at the Highlands in Fitchburg, after a long illness.
She was born January 11, 1938, in Munich, Germany, daughter of Anna Dick. She worked for E.B. Kingman for many years, as a machine operator, before retiring.
Elisabeth had a kind and caring nature that will be greatly missed. She loved hiking, taking long drives with her husband, her many pets, as well as all the neighborhood squirrels and birds.
Elisabeth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Carolis. She leaves her two sons, Erich Dick and his wife Jackie, of Baltimore, MD, and Robert Carolis and his significant other, Becky Harmon, of Ashburnham; as well as two daughters, Caroline Maillet and her husband, Bernard, of Templeton, and Susan Gallant and her husband, Randy, of Winchendon. She also leaves three grandchildren, Sebastian Dick, Alicia Maillet and Alexander Maillet. She leaves one brother, Dieter Dick, in Germany, and a sister, Liane Hauser, in Spain. She was predeceased by a sister, Paula Sandberg, of New Jersey.
The funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 20, at 1:00 PM at St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
