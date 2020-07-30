of Lunenburg; 87
LUNENBURG
Elisabeth "Sis" (Ryan) Montuori, 87, of Lunenburg, died peacefully Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Haverhill, on April 22, 1933, a daughter of the late Daniel J. and Rose (Cahill) Ryan. She graduated from St. James High School in Haverhill in 1951 and attended St. Elizabeth's Hospital Nursing School and Fitchburg State College, until she saw the man who would become her husband walking on campus. Sis married her Lawrie on October 16, 1954.
Sis worked alongside her husband as the bookkeeper of Lunenburg Oil Company, the business the two founded and operated together for 36 years. She was also a talented seamstress, working out of her home for several years.
She was a faithful member of St. Boniface Parish and the St. Boniface Women's Guild. Throughout the years she volunteered her time to work with youth at the Brain Injury Center in Fitchburg; for years, she oversaw St. Boniface's annual Red Cross Blood Mobile, earning awards for the high volume of donations. She volunteered as a member of T.C. Passios Elementary School Community Council, Lunenburg High School Football Boosters, and Lunenburg Council on Aging. She participated in Fitchburg Art Museum's Art in Bloom and served on the Board of Trustees for Farmer's Row of White's Woods.
Sis had a passion and talent for cooking, interior decorating, entertaining, and gardening. She had an unconditional love of life, family and friends.
Her husband of 65 years, Lawrence "Lawrie" Montuori, died January 16, 2020. She leaves a son, Daniel A. Montuori and his wife Elaine of Springfield; three daughters, Elisabeth M. Farris and her husband Paul of Dracut, Susan M. McNiff and her husband Brian of Estes Park, CO, and Marianna Montuori and her husband Christopher R. Tarmey of Lancaster; a half-brother, Daniel J. Ryan, Jr., of Menlo Park, CA; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
Sis is predeceased by a grandson, Nathan Loufus and her two sisters, Ellen O'Neil Smith and Nancy Robertson.
Montuori
Due to social distancing restrictions and seating capacity at St. Boniface Church, her funeral Mass will be celebrated privately on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Family and friends are invited to join together at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg for committal prayers following the Mass at 12:15 PM, at which time both Sis and Lawrie will be laid to rest together. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle House Supporters Inc., c/o Eagle House Senior Community Center, 25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Road, Ayer, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
. View the online memorial for Elisabeth (Ryan) Montuori