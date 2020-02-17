|
Elizabeth A. (Keller) Quiroz, 79 years old, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 in UMass Memorial-HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster. She is survived by her husband of 56 years Albert D. Quiroz, 2 daughters Kim A. Palioca Fiore of Boston, and Kristine Q. Pepin and her husband Matthew of Leominster; 4 granddaughters Madison Fiore of Malden, Hannah Fiore of Dorchester, Macy Pepin and Sydney Pepin both of Leominster; She was predeceased by her son-in-law Peter L. Fiore in 2009 and her brother Charles L. Keller in 2019.
Betty was born in Leominster on March 5, 1940, daughter of Charles and Elaine (Caisse) Keller and had lived in Leominster most of her life. She had owned and operated Betty's Beauty Boutique in Leominster for many years. She was a member of St. Anna Parish, was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and she enjoyed knitting. Betty also enjoyed listening to music especially Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at 11 am in St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the Critical Care Unit at UMass Memorial-HealthAlliance Hospital, 60 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453 or Summit ElderCare at Leominster, 55 Cinema Blvd, Leominster, MA 01453. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2020