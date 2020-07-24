1/
Elizabeth A. Raikowski
1945 - 2020
Fitchburg

Elizabeth A. (Briscoe) Raikowski, 74, of Fitchburg, died July 19, 2020, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born August 1, 1945, in Leominster, daughter of the late Robert Briscoe and Josephine (Urban) Briscoe. She had worked as an administrative assistant for the insurance industry.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Diane Raikowski of Fitchburg and her granddaughter, Samantha Raikowski of Gardner.

Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.

www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Elizabeth A. Raikowski


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

