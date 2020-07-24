Fitchburg
Elizabeth A. (Briscoe) Raikowski, 74, of Fitchburg, died July 19, 2020, in HealthAlliance Leominster Hospital. She was born August 1, 1945, in Leominster, daughter of the late Robert Briscoe and Josephine (Urban) Briscoe. She had worked as an administrative assistant for the insurance industry.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Diane Raikowski of Fitchburg and her granddaughter, Samantha Raikowski of Gardner.
Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.
