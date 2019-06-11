of Leominster; 87



Elizabeth Ann (Gilboy) Wass, 87 of Leominster, passed away peacefully on June 9th. Elizabeth was born in Ware, MA on August 11, 1931, the daughter of William F. and Elizabeth (Twible) Gilboy. She moved to Leominster with her parents in 1933, where she lived for the remainder of her life.



Betty graduated from Leominster High School in 1949, and Fitchburg State Teacher's College in 1953. She taught elementary school in Leominster and Lunenburg. She married David S. Wass on August 4, 1956. Betty was a lovely piano player, and was the accompanist for Leominster High School's Orchestra. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, keeping up on the latest news, and spending time at Martha's Vineyard Island. She was a proud member of Pilgrim Congregation Church in Leominster.



Betty is survived by two children, Russell and Beth, her son-in-law Bob, two granddaughters, Olivia Faith and Marilyn Elizabeth. Betty's family meant the world to her, and she dedicated her life to them.



The family would like to thank Dr. William Brodkin, Dr. Matthew Delisle, and Always On Call Health Services of Leominster, which allowed her to remain in her home for many years.



Calling hours for Betty will be held on Wednesday, June 12th from 3pm~ 5pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Services and burial are private. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







