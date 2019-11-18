Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Elizabeth (Boudreau) Babineau


1934 - 2019
Elizabeth (Boudreau) Babineau Obituary
of Fitchburg

Fitchburg

Elizabeth (Boudreau) Babineau, 85, of Fitchburg, died November 14, 2019 in Fitchburg Healthcare, Fitchburg, MA. She was born in New Brunswick, Canada, June 20, 1934, daughter of the late Camille and Eva (Gaudet) Boudreau.

Elizabeth became a US Citizen in 1954. She was a very generous and kind person, always giving compliments to everyone, handing out candy to residents and people at the nursing home. She also had a bucket of Dog Biscuits to give to the visiting dogs at the nursing home. She enjoyed playing Bingo and playing cards and also Bingo scratch tickets, because they took a long time.

She is survived by a daughter; Diane Hickey and her husband Ed of North Carolina, three brothers; Rheal Boudreau of Fitchburg, Leo Boudreau of Shediac, NB, Canada, John Charles Boudreau of Danbury, CT, along with three sisters; Jeannette Roy of Leominster, Jeanita Leger of Cape Ball, NB, Canada and Lena LeBlanc of NB, Canada, along with her grand dogs which she loved.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Babineau and a son, David Babineau.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the outstanding care Elizabeth received from Fitchburg Healthcare Staff and from Beacon Hospice while under their care. It is truly appreciated.

A committal service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 486 Clarendon St., Fitchburg, MA. There are no calling hours.

A committal service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Pieta Chapel at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 486 Clarendon St., Fitchburg, MA. There are no calling hours.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 18, 2019
